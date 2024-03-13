S&P 500 Slips Below Record After Chip Selloff

Nvidia, Intel and AMD are among the chip stocks that fall.

Mortgage rates dip below 7%. Recent homeowners race to refinance.

Mortgage applications rose 7.1% in the last week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage is 6.84%.

In Rare Makeover, ECB Tries to Get Banks Lending to One Another Again

The European Central Bank's new operational framework is a step toward restoring pre-financial crisis normality, but some analysts said it didn't go far enough.

Frothy U.S. Stock Market Just Isn't Crazy Enough to Be a Bubble

Artificial intelligence and other sectors are inflated for sure, but to this columnist speculative mania isn't evident.

Weekly U.S. Crude Oil Supplies Fall by 1.5 Million Barrels

Oil inventories fell by 1.5 million barrels to 447 million barrels in the week ended March 8 as refineries continued to raise their capacity usage.

U.K. Economy Returns to Growth

The U.K.'s GDP rebounded slightly more than expected in January, indicating the country could be taking its first steps out of its recession in late 2023.

Hot New Bitcoin Funds Are Still Waiting for Buy-In from Financial Advisers

Individual investors, who are shifting their bitcoin holdings from more expensive crypto products, appear to be driving the ETF demand.

Now Lawyers Are Suffering From China's Deal Slump

The world's second-largest economy was once a money-spinner for lawyers and bankers. Not anymore.

Healthcare Investors Aren't Scared of Trump or Biden

Health stocks are off to their best start since 2017, despite a history of underperformance in election years.

It's a Higher-for-Longer World for Rates, and That's OK

After another warm inflation reading, focus less on when the Fed will start cutting and more on where they will end up.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-24 1715ET