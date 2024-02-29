Fed's Williams said he's 'very focused' on getting inflation back to target

"While we've seen great progress toward achieving our goals, the journey is not yet over, and I am very focused on making sure we complete this mission successfully."

Tech Stocks Lead U.S. Indexes Lower

Shares fall for Apple and Alphabet. Investors wait for a key inflation gauge.

U.S. economy's fourth-quarter growth rate downgraded to 3.2%, GDP shows. Still very strong.

The growth of the economy in the fourth quarter was downgraded slightly to a 3.2% annual pace, but the U.S. is still expanding at a rapid clip and shows few signs of slowing down.

Lawmakers Reach Deal to Avert Partial Government Shutdown This Weekend

Some agencies will run out of funding if Congress doesn't act in coming days.

Analysis: U.S. Monetary Policy Gets Cloudier as Biden, Trump Showdown Approaches

Surprising economic data has already scrambled forecasts and investors' bets about when the Fed will start to cut interest rates.

China to Step Up Oversight on Direct Market Access Strategy

The move by the China Securities Regulatory Commission comes after other recent measures aimed at boosting investor sentiment in China's sluggish stock markets.

U.S. trade in goods deficit widens 2.6% in January

The U.S. trade deficit in goods widened 2.6% to $90.2 billion in January, according to the Commerce Department's advanced estimate released Wednesday.

Bank of Mexico Lowers 2024 Economic Growth Forecast

The Bank of Mexico lowered its economic growth forecast for this year after a weaker than expected fourth quarter, while still projecting activity to be fueled by election-year government spending.

Eurozone Confidence Struggles to Recover

The eurozone sentiment indicator unexpectedly worsened in February, with consumer confidence improving slightly but all other economic sectors deteriorated.

U.S. Crude Oil Stocks Rose by 4.2 Million Barrels Last Week

U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 4.2 million barrels last week, surpassing estimates for a rise of 1.5 million barrels.

