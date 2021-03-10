Log in
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

03/10/2021 | 12:16am EST
Oil Posts Second Straight Loss

Oil futures suffered a second straight day of losses on Tuesday as traders awaited data that may reveal a third weekly climb in U.S. crude inventories. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Likely to Rise in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to increase from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
Under Pressure to Sell, Bankrupt Seadrill Launches Talks with Lenders

Over the next 60 days, the twice-bankrupt oil-rig operator will try to persuade warring camps of lenders to agree on a reorganization proposal. 

 
Texas Energy Fallout Tips Power Retailer Just Energy Into Bankruptcy

Energy retailer Just Energy Group filed for insolvency protection in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday after being hit with massive bills stemming from last month's extreme weather event in Texas. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Texas Lt. Governor Calls for Reversal of $16 Billion Blackout Overcharges

The push by Dan Patrick, Texas's second-most-powerful state elected official, comes after an independent monitor backed repricing power markets, a step the public utility commission has declined to take. 

 
Iran-Backed Houthi Rebels Say They Targeted Saudi Oil Port

The Saudi Energy Ministry said an assault had targeted petroleum tanks at the Ras Tanura port, which afterward was operating as normal, according to several shipping sources. 

 
Big Power Companies in Texas May Clean Up From Storm

The large power companies in Texas will foot some hefty bills in the short term but the coming shakeup isn't all bad news for them. 

 
Deregulation Aimed to Lower Home-Power Bills. For Many, It Didn't.

Retail energy companies compete with local utilities to give consumers more choice. But in nearly every state where they operate, retailers have charged more than regulated incumbents, a Wall Street Journal analysis found. 

 
China's Pursuit of Natural Gas Jolts Markets and Drains Neighbors

Beijing's quest to run the world's second-largest economy on cleaner energy is reshaping global trade in the fossil fuel.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-21 0015ET

