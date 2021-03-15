News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

Texas Power Retailer Griddy Heads Toward Bankruptcy Filing

State regulators have barred the energy supplier from the market after it charged customers big electricity-price increases during last month's freeze.

Oil Finishes Lower as Dollar Strengthens

Oil futures closed lower as the U.S. dollar index on the ICE pushed higher after three straight days of declines

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 1 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. declined by one in the latest week to 309, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Texas Grid Operator Discussed Financing With Goldman as Energy Buyers Balk at Payment Shortfall

Ercot has held discussions with financial institutions about measures that would cover amounts that electricity buyers haven't paid for after last month's energy crisis, people familiar with the matter said.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Fiscal Stimulus, Vaccine Rollouts Brighten OPEC's Oil Demand Forecasts

A growing wave of fiscal stimulus and the continuing rollout of coronavirus vaccinations are helping to brighten this year's outlooks for economic growth and oil demand, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said.

Israeli Strikes Target Iranian Oil Bound for Syria

The Israeli campaign at sea marks a new dimension in the country's campaign to counter Iran's military and economic entrenchment and its support of allied groups in the region.

Texas Power Overcharges Get Pegged Lower

The state's utility regulator said a monitor has revised an earlier recommendation to reprice $16 billion worth of electricity charges during last month's blackouts, lowering the recoverable amount to $3.2 billion.

Shell Appoints New Chairman to Navigate Energy Transition

Shell has appointed Andrew Mackenzie as its new chairman, tapping a mining veteran to oversee the oil and gas giant as it navigates the transition to low-carbon energy.

Fukushima Nuclear Cleanup Is Just Beginning

The decommissioning target of 2051 is in doubt because of difficulties removing molten reactor fuel.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-21 0015ET