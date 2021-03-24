News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Prices Drop 6% to Enter Correction Territory

U.S. and global oil prices fell by roughly 6% on Tuesday to enter correction territory, as renewed lockdowns in Europe to combat the coronavirus pandemic looked likely to crimp energy demand.

Former Glencore Oil Trader Charged With Manipulation of Fuel Prices

Emilio Heredia is set to be arraigned on one count of conspiracy related to trading through a process managed by oil-price benchmark publisher S&P Global Platts.

Santos Cuts US$1 Billion Off Barossa Capex With FPSO Contract Award

Santos said it has cut around US$1 billion off the cost of developing the Barossa natural-gas project by awarding a contract for a floating production, storage and offloading vessel to BW Offshore.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to decrease slightly from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Oil Company Leaders Support Carbon Pricing Plan

White House environmental officials host a videoconference meeting with executives from 10 of the industry's biggest companies.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Saudi Arabia Offers Cease-Fire Deal in Yemen

Saudi Arabia unveiled a proposal for a cease-fire aimed at disentangling itself from Yemen's civil war, as rebel forces press an offensive and the Biden administration seeks to extricate the U.S. from the six-year-old conflict.

FirstEnergy Appoints Chief Compliance Officer Amid Bribery Probe

FirstEnergy said Antonio Fernández will serve as chief compliance officer, effective April 12, as the Ohio utility works to put a bribery scandal behind it.

Oil Giant Aramco's Shares Remain a Curiosity

While Aramco will likely continue to play its role as the central banker of oil, its stock-market listing is more a curiosity than a reality for global investors.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 9 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. grew by nine in the latest week to 318, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

