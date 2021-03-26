Log in
WTI       

WTI
News 
News

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

03/26/2021 | 12:16am EDT
Berkshire Hathaway Offers to Build Emergency Power Plants in Texas

Warren Buffett's firm is pitching Texas lawmakers on a plan to spend $8.3 billion to build power plants that would run during electricity emergencies, a month after the state suffered devastating blackouts. 

 
Oil ends lower, pressured by risks to energy demand as traders eye Suez Canal prospects

Crude-oil futures finish lower Thursday, as rising COVID cases in major oil-consuming countries outside the U.S. spur worries over the energy demand outlook. 

 
Natural Gas Rises on Above-Forecast Storage Decline

Natural gas prices ended 2.1% higher after a weekly EIA report showed a bigger decline in gas-in-storage than analysts were expecting. 

 
Energy Industry Grapples With Fallout From Suez Canal Blockage

The fallout from the Suez Canal blockage rippled through the energy industry, with the cost of renting tankers rising and shippers starting to plot alternative routes for supplies of oil and gas. 

 
Suez Backlog Grows as Efforts Resume to Free Lodged Ship

The Suez Canal remained shut as Egyptian authorities worked to clear a ship blocking the critical waterway and shipping experts warned a resumption of traffic through the channel could be days away or longer. 

 
Green Energy Spinoffs Can Help Investors Clean Up

The clamor on Wall Street for all things green has put spinoffs back on the agenda for energy producers. This time round, Europe's utilities are likely to jettison dirty assets rather than clean ones. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Former Glencore Oil Trader Pleads Guilty to Manipulating Prices

The prosecutor said ex-trader Emilio Jose Heredia Collado is cooperating in the ongoing investigation into the manipulation. 

 
Leap in Gas Prices Puts $3 a Gallon in Sight

The prospect of summer drivers crowding U.S. highways is powering steep gains in the price of gasoline, a sign of economic recovery and a boon for the pandemic-ravaged energy industry. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Unexpectedly in Latest Week

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose last week even as refinery activity increased sharply, government data showed. Crude-oil stockpiles increased by 1.9 million barrels, contrary to analysts' forecasts for a small decline.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-26-21 0015ET

