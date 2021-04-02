Log in
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

04/02/2021 | 12:16am EDT
OPEC, Allies Agree to Boost Output, Betting on Demand Rebound

OPEC and an alliance of other top oil producers agreed to boost their collective production by more than two million barrels a day over coming months. 

 
Oil Settles Higher After OPEC+ News

Oil futures gained more than 3% on Thursday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies officially announced an agreement to gradually lift output starting in May. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 13 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 13 in the latest week to 337, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Natural Gas Futures Edge Up Despite Higher Inventory

An unseasonal increase in U.S. natural gas inventories failed to stop prices from rising, and the front-month contract closed up 1%. 

 
Biden's Big Infrastructure Plan Would Boost Renewable Energy

The president's plan would supercharge an already booming clean-power sector by expanding subsidies and addressing key bottlenecks impeding the shift to a greener grid. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Texas Wind Farm Sues Citi Over Post-Storm Default

A Texas wind farm facing a $113 million bill from Citigroup for failing to deliver power during last month's cold snap filed a lawsuit seeking to protect itself against the risk of a takeover and forced liquidation by the bank. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Decline for First Time in Six Weeks

Crude-oil inventories fell by 876,000 barrels last week, slightly more than analysts had been expecting, as refinery activity increased sharply, government data showed. Gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly decreased by 1.7 million barrels. 

 
Entrust Energy Files for Bankruptcy

Electricity retailer Entrust Energy Inc. sought chapter 11 protection Tuesday as the latest corporate bankruptcy stemming from last month's extreme weather events in Texas. 

 
U.S. Companies Resist Activist Investor's Climate Campaign

A billionaire British hedge-fund manager's campaign to make large public companies set near-term targets for carbon-emission cuts is encountering challenges.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-02-21 0015ET

