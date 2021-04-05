Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

04/05/2021 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Pioneer's $6.4 Billion Deal for Smaller Shale Rival Signals Life in Oil Patch

The purchase of DoublePoint Energy is the largest for a privately held shale driller since 2011, underscoring recent momentum as oil tops $60 a barrel. 

 
U.S., Iran to Resume Nuclear Talks

The U.S. and Iran will take part in talks next week in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, the most extensive effort to shore up the accord since President Biden took office. 

 
OPEC, Allies Agree to Boost Output, Betting on Demand Rebound

OPEC and an alliance of other top oil producers agreed to boost their collective production by more than two million barrels a day over coming months. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 13 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 13 in the latest week to 337, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Biden's Big Infrastructure Plan Would Boost Renewable Energy

The president's plan would supercharge an already booming clean-power sector by expanding subsidies and addressing key bottlenecks impeding the shift to a greener grid. 

 
Texas Wind Farm Sues Citi Over Post-Storm Default

A Texas wind farm facing a $113 million bill from Citigroup for failing to deliver power during last month's cold snap filed a lawsuit seeking to protect itself against the risk of a takeover and forced liquidation by the bank. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Decline for First Time in Six Weeks

Crude-oil inventories fell by 876,000 barrels last week, slightly more than analysts had been expecting, as refinery activity increased sharply, government data showed. Gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly decreased by 1.7 million barrels. 

 
Entrust Energy Files for Bankruptcy

Electricity retailer Entrust Energy Inc. sought chapter 11 protection Tuesday as the latest corporate bankruptcy stemming from last month's extreme weather events in Texas. 

 
U.S. Companies Resist Activist Investor's Climate Campaign

A billionaire British hedge-fund manager's campaign to make large public companies set near-term targets for carbon-emission cuts is encountering challenges.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-21 0015ET

All news about WTI
01:09aMalaysia march palm oil exports seen at 1.12 mln t, up 25% on-month - reuters..
RE
01:09aMalaysia march palm oil output forecast at 1.38 mln t, up 25% from feb - reut..
RE
01:09aMalaysia march palm oil stocks estimated at 1.32 mln t, up 1.3% from feb - re..
RE
12:38aMalaysia's end-2021 palm oil stocks forecast to fall for 3rd year
RE
12:30aIndonesia's Pertamina gradually restarts Balongan refinery after fire - spoke..
RE
12:21aJutal Offshore Oil Services Reports Surge in 2020 Profit, Revenue
MT
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04/04Stocks gain, U.S. debts under pressure after bumper jobs data
RE
04/04Malaysian Palm Oil Board forecasts 2021 export revenue rising to $18.12 bln
RE
04/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ