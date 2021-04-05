News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

Pioneer's $6.4 Billion Deal for Smaller Shale Rival Signals Life in Oil Patch

The purchase of DoublePoint Energy is the largest for a privately held shale driller since 2011, underscoring recent momentum as oil tops $60 a barrel.

U.S., Iran to Resume Nuclear Talks

The U.S. and Iran will take part in talks next week in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, the most extensive effort to shore up the accord since President Biden took office.

OPEC, Allies Agree to Boost Output, Betting on Demand Rebound

OPEC and an alliance of other top oil producers agreed to boost their collective production by more than two million barrels a day over coming months.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 13 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 13 in the latest week to 337, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Biden's Big Infrastructure Plan Would Boost Renewable Energy

The president's plan would supercharge an already booming clean-power sector by expanding subsidies and addressing key bottlenecks impeding the shift to a greener grid.

Texas Wind Farm Sues Citi Over Post-Storm Default

A Texas wind farm facing a $113 million bill from Citigroup for failing to deliver power during last month's cold snap filed a lawsuit seeking to protect itself against the risk of a takeover and forced liquidation by the bank.

U.S. Oil Inventories Decline for First Time in Six Weeks

Crude-oil inventories fell by 876,000 barrels last week, slightly more than analysts had been expecting, as refinery activity increased sharply, government data showed. Gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly decreased by 1.7 million barrels.

Entrust Energy Files for Bankruptcy

Electricity retailer Entrust Energy Inc. sought chapter 11 protection Tuesday as the latest corporate bankruptcy stemming from last month's extreme weather events in Texas.

U.S. Companies Resist Activist Investor's Climate Campaign

A billionaire British hedge-fund manager's campaign to make large public companies set near-term targets for carbon-emission cuts is encountering challenges.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-21 0015ET