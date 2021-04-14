News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

OPEC Sees Oil Demand Boosted by Stimulus, Vaccine

Some of the world's wealthiest nations are grappling with stubborn coronavirus rates, but a brightening outlook and historic stimulus packages will boost economic activity and oil demand this year, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said.

U.S. Oil Prices Top $60 a Barrel on Hints of An Uptick in Demand

Oil futures climbed on Tuesday, with U.S. prices topping $60 a barrel, after a monthly report from OPEC forecast a jump in economic activity and oil demand.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to decrease by 2.5 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to rise by 300,000 barrels from the previous week in data due from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

Kerry Says U.S. Will Hold Beijing to Account on Climate Pledges

Ahead of his trip to Shanghai, President Biden's climate envoy, John Kerry, says U.S. could use satellites to monitor greenhouse-gas emissions globally.

Oil Majors Face Tough Choices Even With Higher Prices

The recovery in oil prices over the past year has eased financial pressures on big producers, but not strategic ones. They are still working out how to adjust their portfolios to a lower-carbon future.

Japan to Release Low-Radiation Fukushima Water Into Ocean

With storage space running out, the prime minister says the move is safe, but fishery groups fear reputational damage.

Total Expects First Oil From Ugandan Project in 2025

French oil giant Total SE said it expects to start commercial oil production from its Ugandan oil fields by early 2025.

Solar-Energy Supply Chain Depends on Region Where China Is Accused of Genocide

The solar industry is rethinking where to source critical materials in an effort to avoid any connection to alleged forced labor and human-rights abuses of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.

Aramco Strikes $12.4 Billion Oil Pipeline Deal With EIG-Led Group

The move represents another far-reaching attempt to monetize Saudi Arabia's prodigious oil assets-once considered so strategic that even a minority stake sale seemed far-fetched.

