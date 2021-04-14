Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

04/14/2021 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
OPEC Sees Oil Demand Boosted by Stimulus, Vaccine

Some of the world's wealthiest nations are grappling with stubborn coronavirus rates, but a brightening outlook and historic stimulus packages will boost economic activity and oil demand this year, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said. 

 
U.S. Oil Prices Top $60 a Barrel on Hints of An Uptick in Demand

Oil futures climbed on Tuesday, with U.S. prices topping $60 a barrel, after a monthly report from OPEC forecast a jump in economic activity and oil demand. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to decrease by 2.5 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to rise by 300,000 barrels from the previous week in data due from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders. 

 
Kerry Says U.S. Will Hold Beijing to Account on Climate Pledges

Ahead of his trip to Shanghai, President Biden's climate envoy, John Kerry, says U.S. could use satellites to monitor greenhouse-gas emissions globally. 

 
Oil Majors Face Tough Choices Even With Higher Prices

The recovery in oil prices over the past year has eased financial pressures on big producers, but not strategic ones. They are still working out how to adjust their portfolios to a lower-carbon future. 

 
Japan to Release Low-Radiation Fukushima Water Into Ocean

With storage space running out, the prime minister says the move is safe, but fishery groups fear reputational damage. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Total Expects First Oil From Ugandan Project in 2025

French oil giant Total SE said it expects to start commercial oil production from its Ugandan oil fields by early 2025. 

 
Solar-Energy Supply Chain Depends on Region Where China Is Accused of Genocide

The solar industry is rethinking where to source critical materials in an effort to avoid any connection to alleged forced labor and human-rights abuses of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. 

 
Aramco Strikes $12.4 Billion Oil Pipeline Deal With EIG-Led Group

The move represents another far-reaching attempt to monetize Saudi Arabia's prodigious oil assets-once considered so strategic that even a minority stake sale seemed far-fetched.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-21 0015ET

All news about WTI
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04/13World stocks hit record high as bond yields ease with inflation fears
RE
04/13Pearl Global Secures Five-Year Offtake Deal With Queensland Road Construction..
MT
04/13BHARAT PETROLEUM  : Ropes in Accenture to Digitally Transform Sales, Distributio..
MT
04/13WOODSIDE PETROLEUM  : CEO to Retire in June, Interim Replacement Named
MT
04/13BROOKSIDE ENERGY  : Issues Updates on Jewell Well Operations; Shares Fall 3%
MT
04/13New Zealand c.bank stays on hold to keep economy on recovery path
RE
04/13Appeals court affirms Arctic, Atlantic leasing bans
RE
04/13CITIC RESOURCES  : CFO Steps Down
MT
04/13ASIA AND THE GREAT RECONVERGENCE : Kemp
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ