News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Prices Settle Moderately Higher

Oil futures scored a fourth climb in a row Thursday, with prices extending their rise to the highest finish since mid March after upbeat monthly oil demand forecasts and a weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories.

Iran Boosts Oil Exports Amid Nuclear Deal Talks

Iran's sanctioned oil production has risen to its highest level in almost two years thanks to growing Chinese imports-a development that could lessen the West's leverage in talks over reviving a nuclear deal with Tehran.

Shell to Let Shareholders Vote on Shift to Cleaner Energy

Shell detailed a first-of-a-kind shareholder vote over its pivot away from oil, asking investors to endorse its energy transition strategy in a nonbinding vote next month.

Natural Gas Prices Finish at a 5-Week High

Natural gas closed up 1.5% at $2.658/mmBtu, the highest closing price since March 11 due to colder weather that's boosting demand and a weekly EIA report that was bullish compared to forecasts.

Former Braskem CEO Pleads Guilty to 'Operation Car Wash' Charges in U.S.

José Carlos Grubisich pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiring to violate U.S. antibribery law, which carry a possible sentence of 10 years.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall Sharply

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell much more than expected last week as refinery activity picked up speed, according to weekly data from the Energy Information Administration.

Oil Demand Is Recovering Despite Vaccination Hiccups, IEA Says

A year after the pandemic and a price war sparked one of the weakest months in history for oil prices, the global energy market is well on its way to recovery, the International Energy Agency said.

Big Oil's Influence Shrinks as Tax Perks Face Axe in Biden Plan

Cutting the fossil-fuel industry's tax perks might not dramatically affect hydrocarbon output or the environment, but it will mark the end of an era for Big Oil.

OPEC Sees Oil Demand Boosted by Stimulus, Vaccine

Some of the world's wealthiest nations are grappling with stubborn coronavirus rates, but a brightening outlook and historic stimulus packages will boost economic activity and oil demand this year, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-16-21 0015ET