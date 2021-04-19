News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

BP Aims to Stop Flaring Gas in America's Top Oil Field

The U.K. oil giant burns off more unwanted natural gas than its peers in the Permian Basin, but it is now investing heavily to phase out the controversial practice.

Landmen Who Once Staked Claims for Oil and Gas Now Hunt Wind and Sun

The slumping petroleum industry is shifting work from securing drilling rights to lining up properties for wind turbines and solar panels. But the landman profession is shrinking.

U.S. and China Discuss Enhancing Beijing's Climate Commitments

The world's two biggest emitters of greenhouse gases said they would work together to set more ambitious goals to tackle climate change, a rare statement of agreement at a time of heightened bilateral tensions.

Oil Prices Finish Lower, But Score More Than 6% Weekly Climb

Oil futures pulled back on Friday, settling lower after posting four consecutive session gains, but prices scored a more than 6% weekly climb.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Climbs in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. grew by seven in the latest week to 344, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Aramco Looks to Supply-Chain Finance to Free Up Cash

The third-most profitable company in the world wants to finance billions of dollars in payments to its suppliers, according to people familiar with the proposal.

'A Failure of Texas-Size Proportions'-State Debates How to Overhaul Power Market

A February storm exposed flaws in the state's laissez-faire electricity system. Fixing the market promises to be as complex as it is costly.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Iran Boosts Oil Exports Amid Nuclear Deal Talks

Iran's sanctioned oil production has risen to its highest level in almost two years thanks to growing Chinese imports-a development that could lessen the West's leverage in talks over reviving a nuclear deal with Tehran.

Shell to Let Shareholders Vote on Shift to Cleaner Energy

Shell detailed a first-of-a-kind shareholder vote over its pivot away from oil, asking investors to endorse its energy transition strategy in a nonbinding vote next month.

