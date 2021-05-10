News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

U.S. Pipeline Shutdown Exposes Cyber Threat to Energy Sector

The ransomware attack that forced the closure of the largest U.S. fuel pipeline this weekend showed how cybercriminals pose a far-reaching threat to the nation's aging, vulnerable energy infrastructure.

The operator of the Colonial Pipeline, the main conduit carrying gasoline and diesel fuel to the U.S. East Coast, temporarily shut down all operations after discovering a cyberattack.

Oil scores weekly gains as reopening optimism outweighs COVID worries

Oil futures rise on Friday and scored weekly gains on growing optimism over the economic reopening in the U.S. and Europe, though concerns remain about the surge in COVID-19 cases in India.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 2 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by two in the latest week to 344, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Accounting Rules for Energy Tax Credits Divide Utilities, Solar Producers

Some utilities are at odds with the solar industry over an accounting method that's used for certain renewable-energy investments.

A Bill Is Coming Due for Greener Offices

Energy-inefficient buildings will need to be upgraded if countries are to meet net-zero commitments. Signs that landlords can claw back the cost by charging tenants higher rents are mixed.

As Texas Went Dark, the State Paid Natural-Gas Companies to Go Offline

A program meant to reduce industrial electricity use during emergencies contributed to power plants not getting fuel during February's freeze, a Wall Street Journal analysis found.

Texas Lawmakers Debate Legislation to Cover Energy Crisis Costs

Texas lawmakers are debating several bills to address how to cover the huge charges facing some energy companies for power purchased during February's winter storm.

Oil ends lower as traders focus on the oil and gasoline demand outlook

Oil futures end lower Thursday, with U.S. prices down a second session, as investors weigh disappointing data on U.S. gasoline usage and an eye the impact of surging COVID-19 infections in India on oil demand.

