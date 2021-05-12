Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

05/12/2021 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
East Coast Drivers Make Run on Gas Stations

The Colonial Pipeline shutdown is prompting fears of gasoline shortages, particularly in Southeastern states heavily dependent on the conduit for fuel. 

 
Michigan Threatens Enbridge's Profits in Great Lakes Pipeline Dispute

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Daniel Eichinger, director of Michigan's natural resources department, remind the company in a letter that the state revoked a permit that allowed the Line 5 pipeline to run along the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac. 

 
Oil settles higher as traders eye gasoline demand and Colonial Pipeline developments

Oil futures settle higher Tuesday with parts of the U.S. suffering from some fuel shortages as Colonial Pipeline works to restore service after a ransomware attack. 

 
Occidental Petroleum Climbing Out of Its Anadarko Hole

Occidental's first-quarter results show long-term investors hope for returns-even if that is sometime in the distant future. 

 
Energy Tech Firm Hit in Ransomware Attack

Volue, a Norwegian company that provides technology to European energy firms, is working to restore critical software services to customers after a ransomware attack. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to decrease by 2.2 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to fall by 600,000 barrels from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders. 

 
Colonial Pipeline Hack Shows Ransomware Emergence as Industrial-Scale Threat

Schools, hospitals, companies are being targeted by "cyber weapons of mass destruction." 

 
Few Signs of Recovery for U.S. Oil Production, OPEC Says

American oil production is set to drop again this year, with the shale industry's output showing few signs of recovery despite a broader pickup in economic activity, OPEC said. 

 
Renewable Power Capacity Jumped in 2020

The International Energy Agency raised its 2021 and 2022 forecast for renewables, including wind and solar, after last year's added capacity exceeded the prior year's increase by 45% 

 
Quantum Energy Begins Drive for New $4.5 Billion Pool

Quantum Energy Partners has started raising $4.5 billion for its eighth energy-focused flagship strategy, betting that rising oil prices will help it win over investors after putting the campaign on hold last year, said people familiar with the matter.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-21 0015ET

All news about WTI
12:22aMARKET CHATTER : Shell's Energy Transition Strategy Faces Opposition From Shareh..
MT
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/11MIE  : Files for Provisional Liquidation Application; Shares Tank 34%
MT
05/11Indian April fuel demand dips, coronavirus wave clouds outlook
RE
05/11EXTERRAN  : Insider at Exterran (EXTN) Makes Significant purchase of Stock Exten..
MT
05/11TARGA RESOURCES  : TRGP) Insiders Make Significant Share Sales Extending the Tre..
MT
05/11RPC  : Insider Sales at RPC (RES) Extends the Selling Trend of Last Quarter
MT
05/11Oil climbs on drop in U.S. oil stockpiles, solid demand outlook
RE
05/11Soybeans hit near 9-year high on global supply crunch
RE
05/11EQS-NEWS : Oerlikon Metco Laser Center of Competence: A Major Technology for the..
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish