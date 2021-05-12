News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

East Coast Drivers Make Run on Gas Stations

The Colonial Pipeline shutdown is prompting fears of gasoline shortages, particularly in Southeastern states heavily dependent on the conduit for fuel.

Michigan Threatens Enbridge's Profits in Great Lakes Pipeline Dispute

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Daniel Eichinger, director of Michigan's natural resources department, remind the company in a letter that the state revoked a permit that allowed the Line 5 pipeline to run along the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac.

Oil settles higher as traders eye gasoline demand and Colonial Pipeline developments

Oil futures settle higher Tuesday with parts of the U.S. suffering from some fuel shortages as Colonial Pipeline works to restore service after a ransomware attack.

Occidental Petroleum Climbing Out of Its Anadarko Hole

Occidental's first-quarter results show long-term investors hope for returns-even if that is sometime in the distant future.

Energy Tech Firm Hit in Ransomware Attack

Volue, a Norwegian company that provides technology to European energy firms, is working to restore critical software services to customers after a ransomware attack.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to decrease by 2.2 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to fall by 600,000 barrels from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

Colonial Pipeline Hack Shows Ransomware Emergence as Industrial-Scale Threat

Schools, hospitals, companies are being targeted by "cyber weapons of mass destruction."

Few Signs of Recovery for U.S. Oil Production, OPEC Says

American oil production is set to drop again this year, with the shale industry's output showing few signs of recovery despite a broader pickup in economic activity, OPEC said.

Renewable Power Capacity Jumped in 2020

The International Energy Agency raised its 2021 and 2022 forecast for renewables, including wind and solar, after last year's added capacity exceeded the prior year's increase by 45%

Quantum Energy Begins Drive for New $4.5 Billion Pool

Quantum Energy Partners has started raising $4.5 billion for its eighth energy-focused flagship strategy, betting that rising oil prices will help it win over investors after putting the campaign on hold last year, said people familiar with the matter.

