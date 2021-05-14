Log in
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

05/14/2021 | 12:16am EDT
Colonial Pipeline Said to Pay Hackers Ransom

The operators of the fuel pipeline made the payment to regain control over their computer systems, say people familiar with the matter. The company is now resuming service. 

 
Oil marks lowest finish since April as Colonial Pipeline resumes operations on U.S. East Coast

Oil futures fall sharply Thursday, snapping a four-day winning streak to settle at their lowest price so far this month, as the Colonial Pipeline resumes operations after shutting down in response to a ransomware attack. 

 
Natural Gas Ends at Fresh, 12-Week-High

Natural gas prices ended 0.1% higher at $2.973/mmBtu to close at another 12-week-high. 

 
TSA Pipeline Oversight Faces Scrutiny After Colonial Hack

Lawmakers are demanding answers on how the Transportation Security Administration probes pipeline security, after a cyberattack on the East Coast's main conduit for fuel snarled the region's gasoline supply. 

 
Why the Colonial Pipeline Shutdown Is Causing Gas Shortages

Attackers who hacked into Colonial Pipeline systems chose one of the most important segments of the U.S. energy infrastructure, an artery that carries half of all fuel consumed on the East Coast. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Colonial Pipeline Restarts Operations After Cyberattack

The owner of the primary fuel conduit for the East Coast said it would take several days for deliveries to get back to normal. 

 
Out of Gas, Drivers Miss Work and Stress About Family Gatherings

The Colonial Pipeline shutdown led to dry pumps and long lines at gasoline stations across the Southeast on Wednesday. 

 
Truckers Seek to Keep Diesel Supplies Flowing in Pipeline Shutdown

Prices are rising for diesel fuel used to transport freight as fallout from the Colonial Pipeline shutdown strains capacity for truckers that deliver fuel to gas stations. 

 
Gas Prices Hit $3 a Gallon as Shortage Sets In After Pipeline Hack

The average U.S. price of gasoline pierced $3 a gallon for the first time in 6 1/2 years on Wednesday as stations along the East Coast ran low on fuel after the Colonial Pipeline was shut following a cyberattack.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-14-21 0015ET

