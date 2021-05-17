Log in
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

05/17/2021 | 12:16am EDT
Natural Gas, America's No. 1 Power Source, Already Has a New Challenger: Batteries

A decade after the fracking boom took off, the fuel faces disruption by a new combination on the electric grid: renewable energy and electricity storage. 

 
Ampol, Viva Energy to Keep Australian Refineries Open

Viva Energy Ltd. and Ampol Ltd. said they would keep their refineries open after receiving financial help from the federal government, meaning Australia will have two plants operational through mid-2027 to ease concerns around fuel security. 

 
Can E-Fuels Save the Combustion Engine?

Proponents say they should be part of a low-carbon future. But cost and efficiency remain hurdles. 

 
Central Banks Jump Into Climate-Change Policy Fray

Regulators are focusing on risks to financial systems and economies. Some say they are going beyond their remits. 

 
Hacking Group Linked to Colonial Pipeline Attack Is Closing Down

DarkSide, the criminal group linked to a cyberattack that disrupted U.S. gasoline deliveries this week, has told hacking associates that it is shutting down, said security research firms. 

 
Oil Prices Notch Third Straight Weekly Increase

U.S. benchmark oil prices ended 2.4% higher for the session and 0.7% higher for the week--the third consecutive weekly increase--as demand for oil continues to grow amid increased travel and people get back to the office. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 8 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by eight in the latest week to 352, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Hydrogen Gains a Toehold in Europe as a Cleaner Alternative to Gas and Coal

If it's going to compete, though, industry needs to figure out a way to store it safely. 

 
Hydrogen Cars Failed to Deliver. Investors Hope Planes Are Different.

Hydrogen is a more feasible green power source for the aviation world than electric batteries. But it will be difficult to deploy in time to meet emissions targets. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-21 0015ET

