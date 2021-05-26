News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

After Colonial Pipeline Hack, U.S. to Require Operators to Report Cyberattacks

The springboard for the Transportation Security Administration's new stance is the ransomware attack earlier this month on Colonial Pipeline, as well as a sharp increase in attacks against critical assets.

Exxon vs. Activists: Battle Over Future of Oil and Gas Reaches Showdown

Shareholders vote Wednesday on a bid for four board seats by investors seeking a company commitment to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

U.S., California Look to Develop Wind Farms Off Pacific Coast

Federal and state officials say the two possible wind farm sites could ultimately generate enough electricity to power about 1.6 million homes.

Oil prices post a modest gain as traders eye Iran nuclear talks

Oil futures post a modest gain on Tuesday, with investors keeping a close eye on developments in talks aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Falling Slightly in Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories decreased by 900,000 barrels from the previous week while gasoline stockpiles fell by 1.3 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts.

U.S. Unseals Bribery Charges Against Former Diplomats From Chad

U.S. prosecutors on Monday unsealed charges against two former diplomats from Chad who they accused of receiving a $2 million bribe from a Canadian energy company.

Shell Sells Deer Park Refinery Stake

Shell Oil has reached an agreement to sell its interest in a joint-venture refinery in Texas to Mexican state oil company Pemex for $596 million.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Fracking Companies Continue Consolidation as Cabot, Cimarex Form $14 Billion Firm

The all-stock merger brings together shale drillers in different regions, aiming to guard against commodity price swings.

Supreme Court Won't Hear Case About Coal Pensions

The high court declined to take up a case that would have challenged financially troubled coal companies' use of bankruptcy law to end federally mandated payments to the industry's multiemployer pension plan.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-26-21 0015ET