Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

05/26/2021 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
After Colonial Pipeline Hack, U.S. to Require Operators to Report Cyberattacks

The springboard for the Transportation Security Administration's new stance is the ransomware attack earlier this month on Colonial Pipeline, as well as a sharp increase in attacks against critical assets. 

 
Exxon vs. Activists: Battle Over Future of Oil and Gas Reaches Showdown

Shareholders vote Wednesday on a bid for four board seats by investors seeking a company commitment to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. 

 
U.S., California Look to Develop Wind Farms Off Pacific Coast

Federal and state officials say the two possible wind farm sites could ultimately generate enough electricity to power about 1.6 million homes. 

 
Oil prices post a modest gain as traders eye Iran nuclear talks

Oil futures post a modest gain on Tuesday, with investors keeping a close eye on developments in talks aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Falling Slightly in Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories decreased by 900,000 barrels from the previous week while gasoline stockpiles fell by 1.3 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts. 

 
U.S. Unseals Bribery Charges Against Former Diplomats From Chad

U.S. prosecutors on Monday unsealed charges against two former diplomats from Chad who they accused of receiving a $2 million bribe from a Canadian energy company. 

 
Shell Sells Deer Park Refinery Stake

Shell Oil has reached an agreement to sell its interest in a joint-venture refinery in Texas to Mexican state oil company Pemex for $596 million. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Fracking Companies Continue Consolidation as Cabot, Cimarex Form $14 Billion Firm

The all-stock merger brings together shale drillers in different regions, aiming to guard against commodity price swings. 

 
Supreme Court Won't Hear Case About Coal Pensions

The high court declined to take up a case that would have challenged financially troubled coal companies' use of bankruptcy law to end federally mandated payments to the industry's multiemployer pension plan.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-26-21 0015ET

All news about WTI
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:14aSTRIKE ENERGY  : Completes Drilling WE5 Well Intermediate Hole; Shares Fall 3%
MT
05/25MARKET CHATTER : Major Fire Breaks Out at Hindustan Petroleum's Plant in Andhra ..
MT
05/25Shanghai Futures Exchange to curb 'unreasonable' price swings - chairman
RE
05/25Corn rebounds from 1-month low; easing supply worries limit gains
RE
05/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/25Copper Energy Revises FY21 Guidance
MT
05/25MARKET CHATTER : Sinopec to Start Producing Hydrogen in Inner Mongolia Next Year
MT
05/25US Stocks Slip After Consumer Confidence, New Home Sales Disappoint
MT
05/25CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Slip After Consumer Confidence, New Home Sales Disappoi..
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish