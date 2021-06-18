News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

Oil prices end sharply lower as Fed's shift in tone lifts U.S. dollar

Oil futures drop Thursday, with prices pulling back from the highest finish in more than two years as the U.S. dollar strengthened in the wake of a hawkish shift in tone by the Federal Reserve.

Natural Gas Ends Higher as Storage Deficit Widens

Natural gas prices shook off an early-session drop to edge 0.06% higher at $3.253/mmBtu after a bullish storage report.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

U.S. Oil Inventories Drop as Refinery Activity Speeds Up

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell much more than expected as refinery activity continued to accelerate, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Federal Judge Stops Biden Administration From Blocking New Oil and Gas Leases

Preliminary injunction issued Tuesday applies to offshore drilling and onshore federal land.

Equinor to Increase Spending on Low-Carbon Energy Projects

The Norwegian oil-and-gas company aims to speed up low-carbon investments and has introduced new targets to reduce emissions.

China Nuclear Plant Under Scrutiny Was Built to Showcase Nation's Prowess

The Taishan plant, built in partnership with EDF, the French company that has flagged a performance issue, came online in 2018 as a showcase of Beijing's advances in energy technology and safety standards.

Shell Considering Sale of Texas Shale: Report

A disposal would help shrink the oil giant's net debt, which stood at $71 billion in March.

Nuclear Firm Flags Performance Issue at Chinese Plant

French power giant EDF says it requested an extraordinary board meeting with Chinese managers of the Taishan nuclear plant in Southeast China to get more information on the buildup of gases inside one of the plant's reactors.

Oil Hits Pandemic High as Investors Bet on Green Energy

Some investors are wagering that Wall Street's preference for green energy will depress spending on oil extraction, setting the stage for supply shortages and higher fuel prices.

