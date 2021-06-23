News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

Oil settles lower as OPEC+ reportedly weighs an August increase in crude output

Oil futures settle lower on Tuesday, with global benchmark Brent crude retreating from highs above $75 a barrel, on expectations that OPEC+ may decide to further boost crude production starting in August.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are unanimously expected to decrease from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the U.S. Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Solar-Panel Maker in U.S. Takes on China

Battling heavily subsidized manufacturers, First Solar is set to build a new factory in Ohio, a mission that reveals the challenges of trying to "reshore" critical industries that moved offshore.

Iran's New Hard-Line President Poised for Pivotal Role in Nuclear Talks

While Ebrahim Raisi is expected to agree to reimposing constraints on Iran's nuclear program, he is seen as a more confrontational adversary to the West than his predecessor, current President Hassan Rouhani.

Natural-Gas Prices Are Rising With Temperatures

Demand for the electricity-generating fuel is high as power plants prepare for the kind of air-conditioning use that comes with a hot summer.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 8 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by eight in the latest week to 373, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

West Risks Blackouts as Hydroelectric Power Dries Up

Persistently dry weather has choked off the amount of snowpack and precipitation feeding rivers and streams, which reduces the amount of water needed to generate hydroelectric power.

U.S. Oil Inventories Drop as Refinery Activity Speeds Up

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell much more than expected as refinery activity continued to accelerate, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Federal Judge Stops Biden Administration From Blocking New Oil and Gas Leases

Preliminary injunction issued Tuesday applies to offshore drilling and onshore federal land.

