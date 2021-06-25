News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

Oil prices settle higher, with Brent notching a fresh 2 1/2-year high

Oil futures close modestly higher on Thursday, with global benchmark Brent crude extending its rise to the highest price since October 2018, as investors gauge rising demand and mull the next output move by major crude producers.

Natural Gas Extends Winning Streak

Natural gas rallied for the third consecutive session, gaining 2.6% to $3.418/mmBtu, as bullish weather forecasts pointed to strong demand during the summer.

Biden to Deter Forced Labor With Ban on China's Solar Materials

The ban imposes import restrictions and other measures on several companies in Xinjiang involved in silicon production.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are unanimously expected to decrease from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the U.S. Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Shuttered U.S. Virgin Islands Oil Terminal Starts Lender Talks

Private-equity investor EIG Global Energy Partners controls the Limetree Bay refinery and storage hub, which previously went through bankruptcy in 2015 and emerged under private ownership.

OPEC Alliance Considers Boosting Production Amid Uneven Recovery

The Saudi-led organization and its allies are considering boosting the group's collective output by some 500,000 barrels a day when they meet next week, delegates said, representing a modest boost to the world's supply of crude.

Solar-Panel Maker in U.S. Takes on China

Battling heavily subsidized manufacturers, First Solar is set to build a new factory in Ohio, a mission that reveals the challenges of trying to "reshore" critical industries that moved offshore.

Iran's New Hard-Line President Poised for Pivotal Role in Nuclear Talks

While Ebrahim Raisi is expected to agree to reimposing constraints on Iran's nuclear program, he is seen as a more confrontational adversary to the West than his predecessor, current President Hassan Rouhani.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 8 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by eight in the latest week to 373, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

