News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

07/02/2021 | 12:16am EDT
Chevron's Gorgon JV to Invest Around $4 Billion at Jansz-Io Gas Field

Chevron signaled its largest capital investment in Australia for three years, joining with partners in the Gorgon liquefied natural gas project to approve $4 billion of spending on technology. 

 
Oil Prices Surge as OPEC Weighs Rising Demand in Rich Countries

U.S. crude oil prices rose above $75 a barrel for the first time since 2018, as OPEC and a Russia-led group of producers met to weigh surging demand from the industrialized world. 

 
WTI Oil Closes Above $75

U.S. benchmark oil prices finished above $75 for the first time in nearly three years as crude oil markets start the second half of the year just as bullishly as they performed in the first half. 

 
Natural Gas Extends Rally Despite Storage Rise

Natural gas prices made a late-session recovery that allowed them to finish with a slight gain and kept a winning streak alive at eight straight sessions. 

 
Finland's Fortum Sells Stake in Stockholm Exergi

State-controlled utility Fortum has agreed to sell its 50% shareholding in Swedish district heating and cooling company Stockholm Exergi to an investment group for $3.5 billion. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Exxon Disavows Remarks After Video Shows Lobbyists Dismissing Company's Climate Stance

CEO Darren Woods said Exxon lobbyists tricked into speaking on video by Greenpeace didn't reflect the company's positions, after they said Exxon only supports a carbon tax because it is unlikely to pass. 

 
General Mills Warns of Inflation, Readies for Shifting Consumer Behavior

The food maker, which generated $4.52 billion in sales for the latest quarter, anticipates logistics costs and expenses for raw materials to rise during its new fiscal year. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Decline More Than Expected

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell by 6.7 million barrels to 452.3 million barrels, remaining about 6% below the five-year average and dropping more than analysts' expectations of decline of 3.6 million barrels 

 
White House Sees Electric Grid as Blueprint for Post-Colonial Pipeline Cyber Push

Almost half of electric 'priority entities' have either installed or agreed to install sensors to detect intrusions, says Anne Neuberger, an administration cyber official.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-02-21 0015ET

