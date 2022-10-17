Advanced search
WTI
Delayed  -  10:23 2022-10-17 am EDT
86.37 USD   +0.22%
Nigeria Inflation Increased to 20.77% in September

10/17/2022 | 10:17am EDT
By Obafemi Oredein

Special to Dow Jones Newswires


IBADAN, Nigeria--Nigeria's inflation rate rose to 20.77% in September from 20.5% a month earlier, the country's National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.

The increase marks the eighth consecutive rise this year. Inflation stood at 15.6% in January and 15.7% in February.

Food-supply disruption, import-cost increases due to persistent currency depreciation and a general increase in the production costs were responsible for the rise, the NBS said in a report.

Food inflation rose to 23.34% in September from 23.1% the previous month, reflecting increases in the price of bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers, fish, meat, oil and fat.

However, the Central Bank of Nigeria said the price increase was largely due to progressive hikes in electricity tariffs and energy prices.

Diesel oil used in heavy transport is now at 750 to 780 Nigerian naira a liter ($1.72-$1.79) from NGN300 about a year ago. Petrol is selling at NGN168 a liter in some cities due to a fuel shortage, higher than the government price of NGN165.

The country currently depends on the Nigerian National Petroleum Ltd., the sole importer of petrol, which is heavily subsidized by the federal government. Independent oil importers say they are unable to import petrol due to a shortage of U.S. dollars, which they need to import.


Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-17-22 1016ET

