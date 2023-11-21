       ABUJA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Nigeria's lower house of
parliament passed the medium-term expenditure framework for
2024-2026 on Tuesday, a set of assumptions that will be used to
prepare the country's budget over the next three years. 
    The document, which was agreed by President Bola Tinubu's
cabinet before going to the House of Representatives for
approval, expects the naira currency to be around 700 naira per
dollar next year before firming slightly in 2025 and 2026.
    The naira last week briefly slumped to a record low of 1,105
against the dollar on the official market, bringing the official
exchange rate within touching distance of the parallel market
rate. The currency later recovered to around 800 naira.
    The government is projecting a slight rise in crude
production and gross domestic output growth, with a moderation
in double-digit inflation.
    The fiscal framework must also be passed by the upper
chamber of parliament.
    Tinubu is also due to send the country's 2024 spending plan
of 26 trillion naira ($34 billion) to parliament for approval.
    
    Below are some of the assumptions in the medium-term
expenditure framework:
    
                        2024          2025          2026
 Exchange rate     700 naira  665.61 naira  669.79 naira
 (per $)                                    
 Oil production     1.78 mln      1.80 mln      1.81 mln
 (per barrel)                               
 Oil Price ($)        $73.96        $73.76        $69.90
 GDP growth            3.76%         4.22%         4.78%
 Inflation rate       21.40%        20.30%        18.60%
 
 (Reporting by Camillus Eboh in Abuja
Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha
Editing by Alexander Winning and Matthew Lewis)