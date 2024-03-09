By Obafemi Oredein

IBADAN, Nigeria--Nigeria's crude-oil exports rose in the fourth quarter from the third quarter, according to the government.

Nigeria exported crude oil valued at 10.310 trillion Nigerian naira ($6.47 billion) in the fourth quarter, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday, higher than the NGN8.535 trillion in the previous quarter.

Nigeria's export trade in the quarter stood at NGN12.693 trillion and crude oil accounted for 81.23% of exports, the NBS said.

