Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  02:48 2022-11-22 pm EST
81.10 USD   +0.98%
02:44pBrent crude futures settle up 91 cents at $88.36/bbl…
RE
02:44pBrent crude futures settle up 91 cents at $88.36/bbl…
RE
02:43pWTI Oil Moves Higher After Monday's Whipsaw Session, Though Demand Concerns Still in Focus
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Nigeria's President Inaugurates Oil Prospecting in Kolmani River Field

11/22/2022 | 01:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Obafemi Oredein

Special to Dow Jones Newswires


IBADAN, Nigeria--Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday officially launched oil prospecting in the Kolmani River oil and gas field straddling the Bauchi and Gombe basins in northern Nigeria.

According to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corp., the Kolmani Integrated Development project would be the first oil drilling to take place in the country's north.

"We are pleased with current discovery of 1 billion barrels of oil reserves and 500 million cubic feet of gas within the Kolmani area and the huge potential for more development with intensified field exploration efforts," Mr. Buhari said.

The Kolmani discovery, he added, has attracted investments in the upstream sector, oil refining, power generation and fertilizers.

In October 2019, the NNPC said that it had discovered hydrocarbon deposits in the Gongola Basin in Nigeria's northeast following the discovery of oil in Chad and Niger Republic, north of Nigeria.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-22-22 1356ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.77% 88.43 Delayed Quote.12.58%
WTI 0.96% 81.098 Delayed Quote.6.40%
All news about WTI
02:44pBrent crude futures settle up 91 cents at $88.36/bbl…
RE
02:44pBrent crude futures settle up 91 cents at $88.36/bbl…
RE
02:43pWTI Oil Moves Higher After Monday's Whipsaw Session, Though Demand Concerns Still in Fo..
MT
02:40pRising Enbridge pipeline apportionment may spell pain for Canadian oil patch
RE
02:34pFebruary WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Up US$0.91; Settles at US$80.95 per Barrel
MT
02:02pOil theft cost Nigeria $2 bln Jan-August, report finds
RE
02:01pBrazil boosts forecast for 2022 budget surplus forecast to $4 bln
RE
01:57pSector Update: Energy Stocks Surging Amid Tuesday Gains for Crude Oil
MT
01:57pNigeria's President Inaugurates Oil Prospecting in Kolmani River Field
DJ
01:50pIs the U.S. shale oil revolution over? Kemp
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish