Nigeria's President Inaugurates Oil Prospecting in Kolmani River Field

By Obafemi Oredein

Special to Dow Jones Newswires

IBADAN, Nigeria--Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday officially launched oil prospecting in the Kolmani River oil and gas field straddling the Bauchi and Gombe basins in northern Nigeria.

According to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corp., the Kolmani Integrated Development project would be the first oil drilling to take place in the country's north.

"We are pleased with current discovery of 1 billion barrels of oil reserves and 500 million cubic feet of gas within the Kolmani area and the huge potential for more development with intensified field exploration efforts," Mr. Buhari said.

The Kolmani discovery, he added, has attracted investments in the upstream sector, oil refining, power generation and fertilizers.

In October 2019, the NNPC said that it had discovered hydrocarbon deposits in the Gongola Basin in Nigeria's northeast following the discovery of oil in Chad and Niger Republic, north of Nigeria.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-22-22 1356ET