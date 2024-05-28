May 28, 2024 at 02:25 am EDT

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas investments are expected to hit a record high this year and will remain strong in 2025, driven by a string of new developments as well as cost inflation, a national statistics office (SSB) survey showed on Tuesday.

The country's biggest business sector now expects to invest 246.9 billion Norwegian crowns ($23.58 billion) in 2024, up from a 243.6 billion crowns estimate in February.

Preliminary estimates for oil and gas investments in 2025 stood at 215.8 billion crowns, compared to a previous estimate of 205 billion crowns in February.

"The upward adjustment for 2025 is driven by higher estimates within the categories field development and exploration," SSB said in a statement.

($1 = 10.4705 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)