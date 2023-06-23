Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC - Independent oil and gas company focused on the Caspian Basin - Appoints Petro Mychalkiw as its new chief financial officer, effective August 21.

Mychalkiw is a chartered accountant with extensive public company experience and first-hand experience of exploration & production operations in Kazakhstan. He has previously worked at Equus Petroleum PLC and Orsu Metals Corp, among others.

Chair Stephen Whyte says: "I am delighted to welcome Petro to Nostrum. He joins the company following the successful completion of its restructuring and as Nostrum is now at an important stage in its development. His extensive experience at the group CFO level will be integral in supporting many of the initiatives and the anticipated growth that we expect to deliver at Nostrum."

Current stock price: 8.45 pence, up 5.6% on Friday morning in London

12-month change: up substantially from 0.72 pence

