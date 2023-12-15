The rally from the past couple of days in refined products has extended into Friday trading, led by ULSD futures that are up either side of a 5cts for the first two months of trading.

Momentum was carrying prices higher Friday as trading volumes started to thin out with most of the activity shifting into the February contracts, and ULSD at the moment seeing backwardation if only by a few pennies.

January ULSD prices were up more than 5cts heading into midday with the contract trading at $2.6435/gal. If the current increase holds, prices will have rallied by more than 13cts since Wednesday. The more-active February contract was up by just inside of 5cts, trading at $2.6152/gal. As it currently stands, the week-to-week streak of declines will be snapped.

The RBOB contract is solidly Friday, but the increases there are lighter than what is being seen in ULSD as the January contract is up 1.38cts at $2.1322/gal with February last printing at $2.1437/gal up 1.45cts.

Strength in futures is being felt in the physical markets. Gasoline on the Gulf Coast is up by about 4.75cts as the discount for prompt barrels has narrowed to less than 20cts. The rising prices on the Gulf Coast and New York pulling back as prompt gasoline in the Harbor has been at a discount the past few days has weighed on Colonial line space with values inside of 5cts.

Nevertheless, today's retail average fell to $3.087/gal, according to AAA, the lowest national average in more than two years. With futures and spot prices rallying, the tide in retail prices should start to shift early next week.

West Texas Intermediate and Brent futures are trading either side of unchanged after some early selling. In WTI, January options expired, pushing most of the activity into February. January WTI at the moment is down 8cts at $71.50/bbl with February off a few pennies as well at $71.84/bbl. February Brent last traded up 3cts at $76.64/bbl.

