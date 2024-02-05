February often brings strong steering currents for petroleum futures, but Monday morning trading appeared to be in the midwinter doldrums, with crude largely unchanged and refined products modestly higher.

Another Russian refinery was hit by a drone over the weekend and avoidance of the Suez Canal remains a feature of global shipping.

Refined product values in Europe have risen, but those increases aren't propping up crude prices. More than 5 million barrels a day of global refining capacity remains on the sidelines for planned and unplanned maintenance and it appears crude buyers are being patient.

The April Brent contract was unchanged at $77.33/bbl at midday Monday, while the NYMEX March West Texas Intermediate contract was off 8cts to $72.20/bbl.

Diesel is the product that might see the most support thanks to refinery downtime and attacks on Russian infrastructure. With freight rates from the Arab Gulf to Northwestern Europe at about 35cts a gallon, distillate supplies are relatively tight on the European continent.

NYMEX ULSD futures were 1-2cts/gal higher for most of the morning, with the March contract up by 1.83cts to $2.6783/gal. U.S. spot distillate prices were up by a similar amount, but a warm February weather forecast has dampened buying interest.

The NYMEX March RBOB contract was up by 1.44cts/gal to $2.1619/gal. U.S. spot prices were about 1ct higher in most markets, but for the Group 3 market, where cash prices were about 7cts/gal higher. The Chicago market was the lone loser, down by 4.5cts/gal on speculation that operations at BP's Whiting, Ind., refinery have returned to normal.

