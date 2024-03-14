Crude oil and gasoline futures rose to new 2024 highs near midday Thursday, despite a quiet night that included no new reports of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries.

Crude futures continued to increase despite speculation Russia would have more oil to sell because of damage Ukrainian drone attacks inflicted on some of its refineries.

The NYMEX April West Texas Intermediate contract briefly approached $81.50/bbl and was up by $1.29 to $81/bbl at midday. The May Brent contract spent some time above $85.50/bbl and was $1.21 higher at $85.15/bbl as London trading came to a close.

Refineries are proving to be the beneficiaries of the wholesale advances while gasoline retailers are feeling some pain. For most of the past 20 years, the two segments had an inverse relationship: refineries would prosper while retailers suffered and vice versa.

But since 2020, when Covid-19 upset fuel markets, both sectors have tended to do well despite fluctuations in global markets.

Gasoline futures were higher on Thursday morning, but the gains weren't as strong as Wednesday's.

The NYMEX April RBOB was up 1.6cts to $2.6775 gal and U.S. spot prices were also modestly higher. The Gulf Coast spot gasoline market gave back gains, with CBOB and RBOB prices easing by 1.6cts/gal. But cash prices in California were up by 3-4cts/gal.

The U.S. average retail price for regular gasoline may be poised to return to year-ago levels by Monday. The OPIS/AAA average price Thursday morning was above $3.41/gal despite compressed margins in the Rockies, the Gulf Coast, the Southeast and in some Midwest states.

U.S. retail margins are in danger of slipping below 20cts/gal, down from about 40cts/gal and more seen last year and in 2022.

Diesel futures also were rising despite Wednesday data from the Energy Information Administration that showed weaker U.S. demand.

The NYMEX April ULSD contract was up by 1.77cts to $2.7028/gal just before noon, pricing the fuel about 3cts above gasoline.

