Crude-oil and refined product futures were dropping Friday as prices started to hit new lows.

Larger macro factors appear to be playing a role in the futures markets as equities are also taking a step back and the dollar is slightly higher and perhaps capping the potential upside for the markets.

Oil and gasoline futures appear to be moving in lockstep with one another on a percentage and equivalent basis. RBOB had been showing some strength the past couple of days but is giving back some of the recent upside.

August RBOB futures are trading at $2.4904/gal, down about 2.6cts, while the more-liquid September contract is trading at $2.4517/gal, a 2.7ct decline in prices. Should the current declines hold, prices will be down a few cents on the week.

David Thompson, executive vice president at Powerhouse, said that the technical level for RBOB is around $2.51/gal, and a settlement below that level could bring into play prices in the $2.43/gal area. He noted that markets were running that way earlier this week before holding and rallying back above $2.50/gal.

Crude-oil losses are now topping $1, with the front-month West Texas Intermediate contract down $1.28 at $81.54/bbl. The August contract expires early next week, with the September contract starting to capture more volume.

September was trading down $1.29 at $80.02/bbl. September Brent was also falling, with prices down by just over $1 at $84.06/bbl.

While it hasn't had much impact on WTI futures, wildfires in Canada are threatening production in the oil sands region.

Losses in the ULSD contract have surpassed 2cts for the August and September contracts. August ULSD last traded at $2.4648/gal, a drop of 2.2cts, with the more-active September contract off about 2.35cts, with prices in the $2.48/gal area.

