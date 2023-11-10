Crude oil and refined product futures were higher at midday Friday, but appear to be on track for week-to-week declines.

Contracts were at or near morning highs at midday, testing some of the recent support that had become resistance as prices weakened throughout the week.

Friday's gains are also likely due to some short-covering heading into the weekend and volumes appeared to be on the lighter side.

Perhaps one of the more interesting dynamics seen this week in West Texas Intermediate contracts is that the backwardation between the December and January contracts is all but gone.

For perspective, the NYMEX December WTI contract on Nov. 1 was priced at 34cts over January. On Friday, there was little price difference between the two. The December WTI contract was up $1.47 at $77.21/bbl near midday, with January trading at the same level. The January Brent contract was up about $1.50 to $81.51/bbl.

NYMEX ULSD futures, which were under pressure for most of the week, were finally seeing some buying on Friday. Forecasts for temperatures to be above normal in most of the U.S. next week and Russia lifting its bans on diesel exports have contributed to the weakness.

The December ULSD contract appears to be trying to carve out a bottom with lows of $2.696/gal on Thursday and $2.698/gal Friday. Prices have bounced off that low with December ULSD last trading up more than 5cts to $2.77/gal, about a half-cent below the morning high.

The RBOB contract had helped up fairly well this week, and the December and January contract were up either side of 3cts/gal at midday to $2.1891/gal and $2.1669/gal, respectively.

While there has not been that much movement in cash markets, spot gasoline prices in Group 3 were nominally lower at midday as differentials to the NYMEX weakened.

--Reporting by Denton Cinquegrana, dcinquegrana@opisnet.com; Editing by Jeff Barber, jbarber@opisnet.com

