Crude oil and refined product prices were down just after midday Wednesday, with contracts on course to end sharply lower for a second straight day.

Crude prices were off by more than $2/bbl at about 12:30 p.m. ET, while gasoline futures were pulling back by about 4cts/gal.

The biggest declines were being seen in ULSD futures, with the NYMEX December contract down by 7.91cts to $2.7593/gal, not far off the day's low, while the January contract was 7.2cts lower at $2.7065/gal.

The front-month RBOB contract was down 3.97cts to $2.128/gal, also barely above the morning low, while the January contract was off by 4.06cts to $2.1121/gal.

U.S. crude prices on Tuesday fell to their lowest levels in more than three months, and the declines showed no signs of slowing heading into Wednesday afternoon, with the NYMEX December West Texas Intermediate contract $2.08 lower at $75.32/bbl and January WTI off $1.93 to $75.28/bbl.

European benchmark Brent crude was seeing similar losses, with the January contract down by $2.04 to $79.57/bbl and February prices off by $1.92 to $79.39/bbl.

While the Energy Information Administration did not publish its usual weekly inventory and demand report Wednesday, oil prices are being pressured by inventory data released Tuesday by the American Petroleum Institute that estimated an almost 12-million-bbl build in U.S. crude stocks in the week ended Friday.

API also reported a 400,000 bbl decline in U.S. gasoline inventories and a 1 million bbl build in distillate stocks.

Demand is also a concern, with EIA on Tuesday cutting its forecast for U.S. gasoline consumption in 2023 by 0.5% and its 2024 forecast by 1.7%.

