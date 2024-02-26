While crude oil futures remain in a broad $70-$90/bbl trading range, West Texas Intermediate and Brent contracts on Monday were clawing back some of last week's losses, despite the absence of any market-moving news.

The NYMEX April WTI contract was up by 75cts to $77.24/bbl at midday. While crude's price structure suggests a relatively tight North Atlantic market, subdued refinery runs in North America have led to higher inventories. Brent crude inched up by 53cts to $82.15/bbl with few steering currents apparent in international markets.

Gasoline in California has moved to a summer-grade RVP specification across California and that led to a nearly 28ct/gal increase in Bay Area spot CARBOB prices on Monday.

California spot gasoline numbers are now about $28.50/bbl above sweet crude benchmarks and regulators are still promising to finalize a rule that will establish a maximum margin.

The NYMEX March RBOB contract was 3.21cts higher at $2.3088/gal, with the April contract, which reflects summer-grade fuel, was up by 3.86cts to $2.5479/gal. Most U.S. spot prices were up by 3-5cts/gal at midday, but for Chicago where prices have eased by about 2cts/gal.

Retail gasoline prices have barely moved in the second half of February, but March traditionally ushers in higher retail numbers. The most common U.S. retail price so far this year has been $2.999/gal.

Diesel was getting support from a tight North Atlantic market and robust U.S. exports. The NYMEX March ULSD contract was up by 4.52cts to $2.7349/gal near midday.

