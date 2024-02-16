Crude oil futures were modestly higher in choppy trading Friday and are on track for week-to-week gains, while refined product contracts were lower.

The declines in gasoline and diesel futures came after the Department of Labor released January inflation data that came in above expectations and amid concerns over late-winter demand that has led to higher stocks even as U.S. refinery output has slowed considerably.

Diesel futures were seeing the steepest declines, with the Nymex March ULSD contract down 4.44cts to $2.7793 a gallon at 11:15 a.m. ET. The more-active April contract was 3.07cts lower at $2.7343/gal. The front-month contract has given back about 18cts/gal since its Feb. 9 settlement.

Gasoline futures were drifting in and out of red as midday approached, with the Nymex March RBOB contract up 0.18ct at $2.3201/gal. The April RBOB contract was 0.11ct lower at $2.5641/gal. As with ULSD, most volume is focused on the April contract. The March contract is on track to end the week down by about 2cts/gal.

Gains for oil contracts were also muted, with the expiring Nymex March West Texas Intermediate contract up 43cts to $78.46 a barrel. The April contract was 24cts higher at $77.83/bbl. The front-month contract was about $1.50 above the week-ago settlement.

April Brent crude was up by 25cts at $83.11/bbl while the May contract added 19cts to $82.35/bbl. The April contract has added about $1 from a week ago.

The Labor Department on Friday reported the producer price index rose by 0.3% in January, about three times the rate analysts had expected. That report came on top of a Bureau of Labor Statistics report on Tuesday that showed the consumer-price index rose by 3.1% over the 12-month period that ended in January. Both reports signal that inflation continues to be difficult to tame and that the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to delay the start of interest rate cuts.

Refined product prices have been punished this week after the latest Energy Information Administration data showed both U.S. gasoline and distillate fell last week. U.S. gasoline inventories rose even as U.S. refineries were operating at only 80.6% of capacity.

The rise in crude oil prices came as markets faced conflicting demand forecasts from OPEC+ and the International Energy Agency. IEA on Thursday said global oil demand growth was slowing in 2024 and would increase by 1.22 million b/d during the year. That's about half the 2.25 million b/d growth OPEC forecast on Tuesday.

This content was created by Oil Price Information Service, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. OPIS is run independently from Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.

--Reporting by Steve Cronin, scronin@opisnet.com; Editing by Jeff Barber,

jbarber@opisnet.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-24 1243ET