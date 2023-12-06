Energy futures contracts were all seeing steep declines heading into Wednesday afternoon, with crude oil and ULSD contracts on track to extend a slide that began last week.

Contracts started the day with losses, with declines accelerating following the morning release of weekly petroleum inventory and demand data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The EIA report showed sizable increases in U.S. gasoline and distillate supplies as refinery activity increased amid the completion of seasonal maintenance at facilities around the country.

The weakness in futures was also sending the prices of gasoline and diesel fuel tumbling in spot markets around the country, with gas prices at several spot markets east of the Rockies now well below the $2/gal mark.

The drop in prices has sent U.S. crude contracts below the $70/bbl mark, with the January contract for U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude sinking $2.78 to $69.58/bbl at about 11:45 a.m. ET, about 20cts off earlier lows. The February contract also dipped below the $70 mark, with prices falling $2.67 to $69.86/bbl. The February contract for European benchmark Brent crude was $2.59 lower to $74.61/bbl while March Brent was down $2.52 to $74.65/bbl. If the losses hold through the day, it will mark the fifth-straight day of declines for crude.

Refined products were seeing losses of more than 7cts/gal, with the January RBOB contract sinking by 7.85cts to $2.0318/gal while February prices were off by 7.78cts to $2.0350/gal.

The January ULSD contract had stepped back by 7.69cts to $2.5642/gal while February prices had sunk by 7.72cts to $2.5276/gal. ULSD contracts are on track for a sixth day of declines.

Losses were even steeper for gasoline contracts in spot markets east of the Rockies, with CBOB seeing drops ranging from about 8cts/gal in New York Harbor to nearly 12cts/gal in Chicago, where prices are now below $1.75/gal. West Coast markets are seeing declines in the 5cts-8cts range.

Diesel prices weren't seeing such sharp regional differences, with declines ranging from 6cts/gal in the Gulf Coast to 10cts/gal in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, EIA reported U.S. gasoline inventories rose by 5.4 million bbl in the week ended Friday, placing supplies about 1% below seasonal averages.

Distillate inventories rose by 1.3 million bbl, though supplies remain tight heading into the winter heating season at about 13% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Crude oil inventories fell by 4.6 million bbl, with the decrease coming as the U.S. refinery utilization rate rose by just under a percentage point to 90.5%, about two points higher than the current four-week average.

EIA reported that gasoline products supplied during the week - its indicator of implied demand - was 8.46 million b/d, an increase of about 200,000 b/d from the previous week and up about 100,000 b/d from the same time last year.

Implied distillate demand rose by a solid 740,000 b/d to 3.75 million b/d, about 200,000 b/d higher than last year.

