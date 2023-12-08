Bargain hunting was sending crude oil and refined product futures contracts higher on Friday morning, though prices are facing another week of declines.

If the gains hold, it would mark the end of a six-day losing streak for crude and ULSD contracts and only the second day of gains in seven for RBOB futures.

Oil prices were trading in a narrow range in morning action, with the January contract for U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ahead $1.55 to $70.89/bbl at 11:45 a.m. ET, about 80cts off the day's high. The February contract was $1.53 in the black to $71.12/bbl. The February and March contracts for European benchmark Brent crude were seeing similar increases, rising $1.54 to $75.59/bbl and $75.78/bbl, respectively.

Gasoline contracts were leading refined products higher, with the January RBOB contract adding 4.76cts to $2.0488/gal and February prices advancing 4.72cts to $2.0557/gal. The January ULSD contract was 3.52cts higher to $2.5844/gal while the February diesel contract was 3.59cts higher to $2.5540/gal.

Oil prices are poised to end the week about $3/bbl lower while RBOB futures are facing a week-to-week decline of about 7cts/gal. ULSD contracts are ending the week on track for losses of just under 8cts/gal.

Prices have been pressured by weak energy demand as production continues to rise and refineries ramp up output following the conclusion of seasonal maintenance.

On Wednesday the Energy Information Administration reported a 5.4 million bbl increase in U.S. gasoline inventories during the week ending Dec. 1 and a 1.3 million bbl rise in distillate stockpiles. Meanwhile, U.S. oil production averaged 13.1 million b/d, 900,000 b/d higher than last year.

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia and Russia urged all members of the OPEC+ group to sign on to the cartel's agreement last month to reduce output by 2.2 million b/d to help prop up oil prices.

Markets have so far shrugged off the OPEC+ agreement amid dissension in the group and lackluster global energy demand.

