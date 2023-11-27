It could be confusing for fuel marketers on the Monday following the U.S. Thanksgiving Day because of the holiday break in NYMEX West Texas Intermediate and product futures while Brent contracts continue to trade during the period.

While physical markets were closed last Thursday and Friday, NYMEX futures' settlement during Friday's thin trade knocked $1.55/bbl off WTI futures and reduced RBOB and ULSD prices by 5-7cts/gal.

Monday's RBOB futures market reflects some modest increases when compared to the Friday settlement, while cash prices are down 4-8cts/gal from assessments last rendered on Wednesday.

At 12 p.m. ET, the December RBOB was up 2.21cts/gal versus the Friday settlement, putting the current number at $2.1872/gal. Cash prices are in the high $1.90s and near 2023 lows at the Gulf Coast and in Midwest spot markets.

Meanwhile, West Coast spot markets still fetch a premium to NYMEX futures but the basis premiums have shrunk to 13-20cts/gal.

Gasoline futures could face some downward pressure in December. Average implied demand for gasoline in the last week of November 2022 and the first three weeks of December amounted to 8.4 million b/d. Except one brisk Christmas week with high demand, consumption typically dwindle to just 7.5 million b/d after Christmas.

Oil bulls and bears concede that this is a pivotal week. OPEC+ will convene on Thursday and try to carve out a meaningful supply agreement. The postponement of the meeting to Thursday has observers concerned that the Saudis won't rest until some other cartel members toe the line on oil quotas. The expectation is for the current production cuts (including the unilateral move by the Saudis) to be extended through the first quarter of 2024, but chances of a bearish supply are notable.

Against this backdrop, Brent and WTI were metaphorically treading water. January WTI eased 47cts/bbl to $75.07/bbl, while Brent for January delivery was at $80.01/bbl for a loss of 57cts/bbl from Friday.

Diesel was buffeted by mixed news. The forecast for early December calls for colder-than-normal temperatures in Northwest Europe but warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected for the U.S. northeast.

Diesel fuel futures rebounded from the nickel-plus losses on Friday but the gains were limited to 1.02cts/gal for the December contract, putting it at $2.8459/gal.

