Crude oil futures were higher Monday after Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would continue to limit output through the end of the year.

While that was largely expected by the market, most analysts believe there is little geopolitical premium built into oil prices, despite events in the Middle East.

The NYMEX December West Texas Intermediate contract was up by $1.35 to $81.86/barrel at midday, but that leaves it below where it was when Hamas attacked Israel in early October. Brent was $1.17 higher at $86.06/bbl, but prices over the last several sessions have weakened in afternoon trading.

Gasoline futures, which have weakened over the last several weeks, may be finding some footing. The NYMEX December RBOB contract was up by 4.65 cents to 2.2475 a gallon.

Prices in some U.S. cash markets, including the Gulf Coast, are up 7 to 8 cents above their fall lows, but OPIS data is showing rack prices for E10 below $2/gal in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.

Those wholesale values have led to lower retail prices and $2.999/gal was the most common pump price in the U.S. on Monday, according to OPIS data.

Diesel futures were modestly higher. While the Energy Information Administration will not publish supply and demand data this week due to system upgrades, most industry sources believe domestic demand and exports are reducing stocks. The NYMEX December ULSD contract was up by 2.61 cents to $2.9499/gal near midday.

Refined product prices will be influenced by when various US refineries return from what has been a strong fall maintenance season.

Sources said Monroe Energy is restarting the crude unit at its Trainer, Pa., refinery, with conversion units set to return later this month.

On the West Coast, market sources suggested an FCC at PBF Energy's Torrance, Calif., facility will likely be offline through most of November. The more critical period for California, however, will come in the first quarter of 2024, when Phillips 66 is scheduled to stop making traditional fuels in favor of renewable products at its refinery in the San Francisco area.

February and March will also see downtime at Valero and Phillips 66 refineries in Southern California.

This content was created by Oil Price Information Service, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. OPIS is run independently from Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.

--Reporting by Tom Kloza, tkloza@opisnet.com; Editing by Jeff Barber, jbarber@opisnet.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-23 1253ET