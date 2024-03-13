Crude and refined product futures jumped across the board by midday Wednesday, boosted by U.S. petroleum inventory drawdowns and a fresh round of Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries.

At 12 p.m. ET, the most active May Nymex West Texas Intermediate crude contract rose $1.50 to $79.10 a barrel, and front-month April WTI futures also climbed $1.50 to $79.10/bbl. London-based ICE Brent crude for May delivery was ahead by $1.45 to $83.40/bbl, and June Brent also increased by $1.40 to $82.90/bbl.

Refined product futures outperformed crude. May Nymex RBOB was up 6.55cts to $2.6435 a gallon and April RBOB surged 6.65cts to $2.6525/gal. May ULSD gained 5.1cts to $2.6355/gal and April ULSD was ahead by 5.1cts to $2.6670/gal.

Futures stayed higher after the latest Energy Information Administration data showed U.S. commercial crude inventories fell about 1.5 million bbl during the week ended Friday. Gasoline stocks posted a 5.7 million bbl draw, while distillate inventories posted a 900,000 bbl build.

For a second consecutive day, drones employed by Ukraine have hit refinery targets well inside Russia's border on Wednesday. The extent of the damage is unclear, but analysts said such attacks could crimp exports of Russian diesel and dictate that Russia will have to import gasoline from non-sanctioned trading partners.

