Crude and refined product futures rose sharply by midday Thursday, as the entire petroleum complex is on track to increase for a fourth straight session following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rejection for a ceasefire offer.

Follow-through buying a day after the latest Energy Information Administration data showing solid drawdowns in gasoline and distillate stocks also appeared to improve general buying sentiment for energy investors.

At 12:10 p.m. ET, March NYMEX West Texas Intermediate crude futures were ahead by $2 at $75.85 a barrel, and April WTI rose $1.95 to $75.85/bbl. London-based ICE Brent crude for April delivery was $2.05 higher at $81.25/bbl and May Brent crude rose $1.95 to $80.85/bbl.

In refined product futures, March NYMEX RBOB gained 5.60cts to $2.3215 a gallon, and April RBOB was 5.70cts higher at $2.5395/gal. March ULSD prices climbed 5.15cts to $2.8670/gal and April ULSD was up 5.30cts at $2.7955/gal.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu turned down an offer by Hamas for a ceasefire and return of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, a sign that violence in the Middle East has no sign of abating anytime soon. Still, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was room for negotiation.

Meanwhile, economic optimism also underpinned energy futures, after a top Federal Reserve policymaker suggested the U.S. central bank should start cutting interest rates on signs of steadying inflation.

On Wednesday, the weekly EIA data showed U.S. gasoline and distillate stocks both decreased by over 3 million bbl during the week ended Friday.

