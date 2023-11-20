Petroleum futures were off to a strong start Monday, with the next OPEC meeting approaching.

Ahead of the conclave, scheduled for Sunday, there is market talk about some efforts to take more crude off the market in response to a $15/bbl slide from September highs.

Crude benchmarks saw robust gains. January Brent futures added $2.16 to $82.77/bbl and December West Texas Intermediate was up $1.93 to $77.82/bbl.

Quite a few autumn rallies have fallen apart, but Monday's gains represent the largest additions since the Hamas/Israeli war broke out.

Market historians point out that whereas early autumn tends to produce an average 27% drop in benchmark crude numbers, that term is typically followed by rallies that can take crude 44% higher. The restart of key global refineries may help fuel the rally. Additional support may come from colder-than-normal weather temperatures that are expected in late November/early December.

Diesel posted some sharp increases this morning. December ULSD contracts rose 8.21cts to $2.8546/gal with smaller gains of 6.75-8cts in other 2024 months.

Cash prices were mostly higher with the exception of Group 3, where prices eased by more than 7cts/gal.

Gasoline also saw a strong rebound in futures and spot arenas. December RBOB increased 7.09cts to $2.2554/gal and cash prices were up 4-9cts in the seven bulk markets that OPIS tracks.

Retail gasoline continues to move lower. The average unleaded regular price will likely slip below $3.30/gal in the next 24 hours with Western states shouldering some of the largest losses. The cheaper prices are not inspiring higher demand, however, with current consumption trailing 2022 rates.

