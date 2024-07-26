Petroleum futures were lower, leaving crude-oil contracts on track for a third straight weekly decline as continuing concerns over global demand offset expectations the Federal Reserve will move to cut interest rates in September.

The Nymex September West Texas Intermediate contract was off by about $1.40 to $76.85/bbl on Friday and the October WTI contract was $1.45 lower at $75.65/bbl.

If those prices hold through settlement, WTI futures would mark a third straight week-to-week decline.

The London-based September ICE Brent crude contract was off by $1.50 to $80.85/bbl and October Brent was down $1.45 to $79.95/bbl.

The more active Nymex September RBOB contract was off by 2.25cts to $2.4070/gal and front-month August RBOB was 1.95ct lower at $2.448/gal. The September ULSD contract was down by 5.5cts to $2.4330/gal and August ULSD slipped 5.6cts to $2.415/gal.

The Commerce Department said the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index -- the Fed's preferred inflation gauge -- rose in June by an annualized rate of 2.5%. That was below May's 2.6% increase and led some analysts to predict the U.S. central bank could cut rates as early as September.

The news sent the broad-based U.S. equity index S&P 500 up by more than 1%.

While energy commodities often track equity markets, recent numbers showing a decline in China's crude-oil imports have increased worries of lackluster global demand. In addition, renewed talks of a potential cease-fire in Israel's war against Hamas also appeared to trigger some selling in petroleum futures.

This content was created by Oil Price Information Service, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co.

Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by Jeff Barber

