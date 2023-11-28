Crude and refined product futures were all higher near midday Tuesday, boosted by speculation over a possible extension or expansion of production cuts by OPEC and its allies ahead of their Thursday meeting.

OPEC+ members are expected to discuss the cartel's 2024 production targets as Saudi Arabia's 1-million-b/d and Russia's 300,000-b/d output reductions are set to expire at year's end.

The NYMEX January West Texas Intermediate crude contract was up $1.95 to $76.75/bbl as of noon ET and the February WTI contract was $1.85 higher at $76.95/bbl.

The January Brent crude contract was $1.95 higher at $81.95/bbl and February Brent was up $1.90 to $81.75/bbl.

The oil benchmarks have settled lower in the last four sessions.

Refined product futures were also in rally mode. The more-active NYMEX January RBOB contract was up 5.5cts to $2.2005/gal and the front-month December RBOB contract added 5.2cts to $2.232/gal.

The NYMEX January ULSD contract was ahead by 6.95cts to $2.8225/gal and the December ULSD contract was 7.25cts higher at $2.9105/gal.

In U.S. spot fuel markets, West Coast cash gasoline premiums strengthened across the board, after Chevron Corp. on Monday said its Richmond refinery in Northern California was hit by a power outage that affected operations.

