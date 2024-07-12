Crude-oil and refined product futures were lower Friday on profit-taking after contracts rose for two straight days on expectations the Federal Reserve could approve an interest-rate cut by late summer.

Crude futures had risen by nearly $1/bbl on a weaker dollar and stronger equities. Those gains after the government reported on Thursday a slowdown in consumer price increases in June, which many expect will clear a path for the central bank to begin easing rates.

The Nymex August West Texas Intermediate contract was down 15cts to $82.45/bbl as of 12:10 p.m. EDT and the September WTI contract was 25cts lower at $81.15/bbl.

London-based ICE Brent for September delivery was 20cts lower at $85.15/bbl and October Brent was off by 25cts at $84.20/bbl.

Over the previous two days, crude-oil contracts rose by more than $1/bbl. Crude futures, however, are on track to end the week about $1/bbl lower.

The Nymex August RBOB contract was off by 0.15ct to $2.516/gal and September RBOB was 0.25ct lower at $2.4855/gal. The August ULSD contract inched down by 0.5ct to $2.5175/gal and September ULSD also fell by a similar amount to $2.535/gal.

This content was created by Oil Price Information Service, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. OPIS is run independently from Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.

-- Reporting by Frank Tang, ftang@opisnet.com; Editing by Jeff Barber, jbarber@opisnet.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-12-24 1305ET