Refined product and crude futures were trading broadly lower by midday Wednesday, after the latest U.S. weekly data showed an outsized increase in crude inventory last week.

U.S. commercial crude inventories jumped 12 million barrels during the week ended Friday on the back of reduced refinery runs across the nation, according to the Energy Information Administration. However, both gasoline and distillate stocks reported drawdowns.

At 11:45 a.m. ET, the most active April-delivered NYMEX RBOB futures were 3.35cts lower at $2.5840 a gallon, and March RBOB fell 4.30cts to $2.3520/gal. April NYMEX ULSD contracts dropped 4.70cts to $2.7815/gal and March ULSD slid 5.6cts to $2.8400/gal.

March NYMEX West Texas Intermediate crude futures were 45cts lower at $77.40/bbl and April WTI lost 50cts to $77.10/bbl. London-based Brent April contracts declined 45cts to $82.30/bbl and May Brent was down 40cts to $81.70/bbl.

Some of the weakness in the energy futures complex could be attributed to risk-averse selling, a day after the latest U.S. consumer price index showed January's inflation rose more than expected. The U.S. stock market regained its footing by midday Wednesday after the previous day's sharp selloff.

There was some underpinning for petroleum futures after the OPEC on Tuesday left its expectations for global oil-demand growth unchanged, as the group raised its economic forecast amid easing inflation and anticipated interest-rate cuts.

Energy market participants now look for possible market cues from the International Energy Agency's monthly market forecast due Thursday.

This content was created by Oil Price Information Service, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. OPIS is run independently from Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.

--Reporting by Frank Tang, ftang@opisnet.com; Editing by Michael Kelly, mkelly@opisnet.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-24 1228ET