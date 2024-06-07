Petroleum futures were lower at midday Friday on a stronger dollar and better-than-expected U.S. employment data that raised concerns that the Federal Reserve could delay an interest rate cut.

The Nymex July West Texas Intermediate contract was down by 15cts at $74.40/bbl as of 12:10 p.m. ET, and the August WTI contract was off by about the same at $75.10/bbl.

The July Brent crude contract was 30cts lower at $79.55/bbl and August Brent weakened by 25cts to $79.25/bbl. Both benchmarks are on track to finish the week down by between $1 and $2/bbl.

The NYMEX July RBOB contract was off 1.9cts at $2.3785/gal, and August RBOB contract was 1.5cts lower at $2.3615/gal.

The NYMEX July ULSD edged was down 0.75ct at $2.3505/gal and August ULSD was 0.7ct lower at $2.367/gal.

The U.S. dollar index was up 0.75% in midday trade following the government's release of a strong U.S. nonfarm payrolls report. The data showed employers added 272,000 jobs in May, higher than what economists had expected.

This content was created by Oil Price Information Service, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. OPIS is run independently from Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.

--Reporting by Frank Tang, ftang@opisnet.com; Editing by Jeff Barber, jbarber@opisnet.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-24 1251ET