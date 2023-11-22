Crude and refined product futures backed off earlier lows at midday Wednesday, but remained in the red as markets reacted to the postponement of Sunday's scheduled meeting of OPEC and allied oil producers.

U.S. crude benchmarks were trading below $75/bbl at about 11:45 a.m. ET, with the NYMEX January West Texas Intermediate contract off by $2.96 to $74.81/bbl.

That was up nearly $1 from the morning's low. The February WTI contract was $2.95 lower at $74.97/bbl.

European benchmark Brent crude was seeing similar declines, with the January contract off by $3.02 to $79.43/bbl and February down $2.96 to $79.52/bbl.

ULSD contracts clawed back more than half of their morning declines, with the NYMEX December contract off 4.28cts to $2.8821/gal after sinking as low as $2.8129/gal. The January contract was 5.68cts lower at $2.7954/gal.

Gasoline losses were deeper, with the front-month NYMEX RBOB contract 7.21cts lower at $2.1617/gal, about 3cts off earlier lows. The January contract was 7.55cts lower at $2.1325/gal.

Prices fell sharply Wednesday morning after OPEC announced it was postponing its planned Sunday meeting to Nov. 30. While the cartel did not give a reason for the delay, reports indicate disagreement in the group over production levels assigned to individual countries.

The news largely overshadowed bearish inventory and demand data released later in the morning by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

EIA reported a substantial 8.7 million bbl increase in U.S. crude inventories in the week ended Friday, leaving them about 1% below the five-year average.

Gasoline stocks rose by 700,000 bbl while distillate supplies fell by 1 million bbl, putting them about 13% below the five-year average, according to EIA.

The agency also reported U.S. refineries operated at 87% last week, up nearly one percentage point from the previous week. EIA put implied domestic gasoline demand at 8.48 million b/d in the week ending Nov. 17, down more than 400,000 b/d week to week.

U.S. spot gasoline and diesel prices were largely following futures lower, though declines in Chicago CBOB prices were about half those seen in the rest of the country.

This content was created by Oil Price Information Service, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. OPIS is run independently from Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.

Reporting by Steve Cronin, scronin@opisnet.com; Editing by Jeff Barber, jbarber@opisnet.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-22-23 1302ET