NYMEX gasoline futures were moderately lower at midday Tuesday, despite continued strength in crude contracts, potentially putting at risk a six-day streak of gains.

Tuesday brought no new headlines about Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure and that lull led traders to take some profits on gasoline. In addition, BP on Monday said its 440,000 b/d refinery in Whiting, Ind., the Midwest's largest, resumed normal operations on Monday after it was shut by a power outage on Feb. 1.

Chicago gasoline and diesel have staged a strong rally since December, with spot RBOB prices rising by about 39%. West Texas Intermediate futures rose in morning trading despite a stronger dollar. The prompt-month NYMEX WTI contract hit a new 2024 as it briefly challenged $84/bbl. The April contract at midday was up by $1.08 to $83.80/bbl, but has only two more days before expiration. The more active May WTI contract was 91cts higher at $83.07/bbl. Brent has also rallied with the May contract reaching as high as $87.67/bbl in morning trading before backing off to $87.63/bbl, up 74cts.

The strength in crude oil numbers could derail the government's efforts to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The Department of Energy is scheduled to receive bids on March 26 for sour crude oil for SPR and it's questionable whether the prices will be acceptable. DOE has said it doesn't want to pay more than $79/bbl.

The NYMEX RBOB contract was off by only 0.36ct/gal at midday so there is a chance the string of gains may extend into a seventh day.

U.S. cash market prices were mixed. Gulf Coast and Midwest gasoline quotes are down by 0.25-0.75cts/gal, while Los Angeles CARBOB has advanced by more than 2.5cts/gal and Pacific Northwestern values rose to a new 2024 high.

Diesel was lagging crude and gasoline at midday and the weakness could be due to the lack of any new refinery issues in Europe. The NYMEX April ULSD contract was down by 2.98cts to $2.7584/gal and cash markets were 2-3cts/gal lower. The sole increase came in Southern California where legacy CARB diesel eked out a 0.25cts/gal gain.

This content was created by Oil Price Information Service, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. OPIS is run independently from Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.

-Reporting by Tom Kloza, tkloza@opisnet.com; Editing by Jeff Barber, jbarber@opisnet.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-19-24 1253ET