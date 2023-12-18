Oil companies and freight vessels have decided to avoid transporting cargo through the Red Sea, and the more expensive prospects of that action have lifted crude oil and refined products futures Monday morning.

Some markets have ricocheted drastically higher in just three dynamic trading sessions, and there is some speculation that last Wednesday might have been a long-term bottom.

RBOB futures traded at a two year low of $1.9672/gal last Wednesday and Monday's high of $2.2163/gal reflected a bounce of nearly 25cts. Gasoline buying cooled a bit in the late morning, but the 4.27ct daily increase still put January RBOB at $2.1797/gal. Several cash markets also have recovered by more than 20cts/gal in three days and the increases may arrest the tendency for street prices to drop by more than a cent per day.

Crude oil is the commodity most directly impacted by the Red Sea avoidance, which has been driven by Houthi raids on shipping in the region. February Brent prices moved up $1.84/ this morning to $78.39/bbl despite a $10/bbl downdraft in Goldman Sachs' expectations for the benchmark. Goldman now sees a $70-$90/bbl future for Brent in 2024 with an $85/bbl target for June. The targets are still more than $5/bbl above what the futures curve implies.

West Texas Intermediate was $1.74 higher this morning at $73.17/bbl despite Goldman's acknowledgement that U.S. production might bubble some 900,000 b/d higher next year.

Diesel rallied Monday, although like crude and gasoline, the morning lows were put in before 10 a.m. ET. January ULSD was up 7.16cts at $2.6924/gal with expectations that this Wednesday's Energy Information Administration report could see a considerable build in inventories. Cash markets were highlighted by a gain of nearly 17cts/gal for Los Angeles CARB diesel with prices racing to 6cts/gal over CME futures.

