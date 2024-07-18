Nymex ULSD futures were modestly lower near midday Thursday, while crude oil and gasoline futures posted small gains.

The Nymex August ULSD contract was off 0.77 cent to $2.4863 a gallon at 11:45 a.m. ET.

The contract has so far traded in a fairly wide range with more than 5 cents separating the morning's high and low. The more heavily traded September ULSD contract was down 0.52 cent to $2.505/gallon.

Gains were similarly light for RBOB futures, with the Nymex August contract up 0.59 cent to $2.5072/gallon and September 0.42 cent higher at $2.4711/gallon.

Crude futures were mixed with the Nymex August West Texas Intermediate contract 12 cents higher at $82.97/barrel and the more active September contract up by 2 cents to $81.46/barrel.

Brent crude futures were mixed, with the September contract adding 2 cents to $85.10/barrel while October was off by 6 cents to $83.90/barrel.

If the gains hold, it will be a second straight day of increases for crude and RBOB futures. Crude futures rose sharply on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a 4.9 million-barrel drop in U.S. crude stocks in the week ended Friday.

Despite Thursday's small moves in futures, prices for gasoline in some spot markets were seeing significant changes. In the Midwest, CBOB prices in the Group 3 and Chicago markets were up by more than 2 cents a gallon after strong thunderstorms and tornadoes knocked out power to ExxonMobil's 250,000-barrels-a-day Joliet, Ill., refinery.

In Los Angeles, CARBOB prices were down by about 6 cents a gallon.

This content was created by Oil Price Information Service, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. OPIS is run independently from Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.

--Reporting by Steve Cronin, scronin@opisnet.com; Editing by Jeff Barber, jbarber@opisnet.com

